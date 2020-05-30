The government has begun work on a series of animal welfare proposals presented by activists earlier this year, animal rights minister Anton Refalo announced on Saturday.

The proposals include issues related to a national mass neutering programme for cats, responsible ownership and compulsory micro-chipping of dogs and cats, farm welfare, wild animals in captivity, immediate removal of dangerous poisons widely available which are being abused, and a new rehoming centre.

Refalo on Saturday held a meeting with the new members of the Council for Animal Welfare, which is intended to advise the ministry on animal rights issues and recommend new measures.

The proposals the government is working on were put forward by animal rights activists who now form part of the council.

Refalo said his ministry had already taken action on requests made by the council members and would maintain an open dialogue to achieve common goals.