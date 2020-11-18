The government is to absorb workers employed by Steward Healthcare and pay them the same salary as other health workers in the same grade, the UĦM trade union said on Wednesday.

Describing the development as a major victory, the union said this was a triumph for the principle of equal pay for equal work.

It said the issue dated back to 2016 when the government handed over the management of St Luke's, Karin Grech and Gozo hospitals to VGH, with Steward subsequently taking over.

While the government was paying a subvention of more than €50m annually, the companies had not only not honoured commitments such as the renovation of St Luke's and the building of the new Gozo hospital, but also started engaging workers who worked alongside those employed by the government, but were paid substantially less, the union said.

An analysis showed that over a period of four years, some workers earned €6,800 less than their colleagues employed by the government. They also had inferior conditions such as allowances and family-friendly measures.

The union recalled that it had resorted to industrial action as part of it insistence for the government to take over these workers, and the government had now agreed to absorb the workers, with the same pay and conditions as their colleagues. The workers will be transferred to the books of the government's Foundation for Medical Services. Their years of service with VGH or Steward will continue to count.