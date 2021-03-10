The government later on Wednesday will announce additional measures to counter the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Robert Abela told parliament on Wednesday afternoon, amid record numbers recorded.

He said the aim will be to ensure that medical facilities can cope with the situation, help curb the spread of infections and improve current vaccination capacity, which had now reached 5,000 doses per day.

Abela was reacting after Opposition leader Berneard Grech requested an urgent debate on the current COVID-19 situation.

The request was made in terms of parliament’s Standing Order 13 as a ‘definite matter of urgent public importance’.

Grech said the current virus situation was ‘alarming’.

The country had registered 510 new COVID-19 cases in a day and there were more than 3,100 active cases.

The situation was so serious that a fifth ITU has been opened at the hospital, he said.

This was a situation which should be addressed immediately and decisively by the authorities, he said.

Replying, the prime minister said the government had held talks all day with the health authorities and would announce more measures to protect public health.

He said the government was not perfect but it had no sat on the fence or politicised the situation as the opposition had done.

The new measures will be announced at a press conference which Abela will address with Health Minister Chris Fearne and the Superintendent for Public Health, Charmaine Gauci.

Abela said a debate could be held in the House on Thursday morning.

The government increased COVID-19 restrictions only last week, when it ordered the closure of restaurants and stopped contact sport for those aged up to 16, among others.

Other restrictions currently in force include a ban on groups of more than six people and the mandatory wearing of masks outdoors and in public spaces.

The government last week also stopped all hospital visits and urged workers to work from home, where possible.