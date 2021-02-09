The government will cover costs of police escorts for fireworks transport through funds from the citizenship scheme, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said on Tuesday.

He said the government is allocating €100,000 annually for the purpose.

An agreement with the Malta Pyrotechnics Association and the Band Clubs Association covers payment for police escorts for up to eight times during festa weeks and other days related to it.

Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat, who is responsible for the citizenship scheme, said funds from the scheme have so far been used mostly for health, the environment and housing and in helping the fireworks enthusiasts the scheme was making a contribution for the identity of Maltese society.

The scheme was announced after complaints about fees charged by the police amid a reform of extra duties performed by officers.

Noel Camilleri, president of the Band Clubs Association expressed his appreciation. He augured that the voluntary work by the enthusiasts would continue to be appreciated and recognised.