A special fund for Ukrainians fleeing war is in the process of being set up to ensure that those who have no money to cover quarantine costs are not forced to pay hotel fees, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson has confirmed.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo said funds were being put aside for those fleeing Ukraine but did not provide any other details. The minister made his comments after the Malta Tourism Authorities said it would not waive fees, a decision that came under fire especially as the situation in the war-torn country continues to worsen.

But in comments to Times of Malta, the spokesperson said that in light of the "every-changing situation", the ministry is finalising the setting up of the fund to ensure those who travel here with no money to cover quarantine costs are not forced to pay.

Who is eligible?

According to the spokesperson, those who will require use of the fund have to be Ukrainian nationals who are fleeing war and who have nowhere else to quarantine. They must also declare they do not have the means to cover the cost of 14-day isolation in one of the island's quarantine hotels.

The spokesperson assured "there will not be any extra bureaucracy", insisting the aim of the initiative is to help those who are in need of assistance.

More details are expected to be published later on Wednesday.

Times of Malta is also informed that there will be no capping on the number of people who can request to make use of money from the fund and given that the situation is rapidly changing, it will be available "until further notice".

Earlier on Wednesday, hoteliers said they were willing to offer free accommodation to those from Ukraine who might need to quarantine in Malta. Their offer came after the Malta Tourism Authority said it would not be waiving fees for those staying at quarantine hotels. Those who stay at such hotels must pay a fee of €100 per night.

Despite the Russian invasion that led to thousands of refugees fleeing Ukraine, the countryis still on Malta's so-called dark red COVID-19 travel list, which means travel to and from the country is banned and only those given special permission by the health authorities can travel.

The government dropped that travel ban on Tuesday, to ensure Ukrainian asylum seekers can reach Malta, but said a mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement would remain in place.