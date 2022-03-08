The government is to fund a project for the restoration of Marsa Holy Trinity parish church and will also embark on the installation of CCTV cameras on several roads of the locality, local government minister Jose' Herrera said on Tuesday.

Marsa falls within his District 1 constituency.

In a press conference, he said that €570,000 were being invested in Marsa, the 2022 cultural locality.

Surveys have started of the parish church ahead of a call for tenders for the works on the structure of the church, built a century ago.

The minister added that the government after consultation with the police Community Policing Team, would install CCTV cameras along several Marsa streets to deter abuse. The plan is for a similar exercise to be carried out in the future in several streets in Hamrun.

The minister said the Local Councils Department will also fund a van to be used by Marsa local council for use mostly for the elderly.