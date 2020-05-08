An agreement has been signed between the Restoration Directorate with the Ministry for National Heritage and the Curia through which the government will be undertaking the consolidation and restoration of the Old Parish of St Mary in Birkirkara.



This agreement was made possible following a specific request by the Curia for the government to assist on two priority projects involving national ecclesiastical architectural gems.

In fact, in addition to the Old Parish of St Mary in Birkirkara, a monument of the Maltese architect Tommaso Dingli built in the 17th century, another agreement was made regarding the Church of the High Cross in Girgenti, limits of Siġġiewi.



The Old Parish of St Mary of Birkirkara has a long history of structural problems caused by foundations based on different geological layers that have caused considerable damage over the years due to differentiated subsidence.

The Church was partially collapsed and was abandoned for many years. During the 1980s, the demolished parts were rebuilt but they continued to form structural issues that were indicative that the problems in the foundations had not been resolved.



The agreement should lead to ongoing studies, which are partly funded by European funds under a Curia-led project, leading to the design and implementation of a project to consolidate the foundations and restore the Church. This will be funded by public funds under the coordination of the Restoration Directorate.

The signing was presided over by Minister José Herrera.