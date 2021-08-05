Simon Schembri, a former police sergeant who lost his arm in a hit-and-run in May 2018, is to be financially compensated by the government.

Schembri retired from the force in February, having completed 25 years of service.

He became a household name after he was dragged several metres under a speeding car when he tried to stop 17-year-old Liam Debono who had allegedly been driving a third party’s Mercedes without a licence or a seat belt.

Debono stands accused of attempted murder and is facing trial by jury. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following the incident, Schembri set up the Blue Light Foundation, a voluntary organisation that provides psychological and financial support to members of disciplined forces who are involved in serious incidents.

The government said in a statement on Thursday that Schembri’s lawyers had filed a judicial act in the civil courts requesting compensation for their client. This request was considered by the Home Affairs Ministry and advice was sought from the relevant authorities.

Subsequently, cabinet agreed to award Schembri ex gratia compensation.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that the government had also considered a long term solution for such instances through the launch of a fund for personal accidents on duty.