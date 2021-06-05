A new pilot project by the government will offer free hearing tests with the goal of identifying hearing problems at an early stage.

The project will offer 500 hearing tests, and will be lead by the Association of Maltese Audiologists in collaboration with the ministry for inclusion and quality of life and MEP Alex Agius Saliba.

Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said around 1.4 per cent of the Maltese population suffers from hearing problems to differing degrees.

She said an informational booklet had already been sent out to several localities, and public interest in the project was strong.

Further sessions of the project will be organised in September.

MEP Agius Saliba, who serves as president of the EU Hearing Health Forum, said 60 per cent of hearing loss in childhood is due to preventable causes.

Early identification and intervention was therefore vital to ensure a better quality of life andn access to education, he said.