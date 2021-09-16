The Ministry for Inclusion and Social Well Being in collaboration with the Parliamentary Secretary for Youth and Sport and Mark Cutajar, SportMalta chief executive announced a financial grant of €21,000 to Frame Football Malta.

The grant will allow Frame Football Malta to buy 31 specialised frames so that disabled children will be able to play football.

Frame Football is an adapted concept of the game of football for children who need a walking frame or crutches to play the Beautiful Game. This investment is making sure that every boy and girl that need any kind of assistance for their mobility and would like to play football as all other children do so.

“This investment continues to confirm the government’s policy of having an inclusive society and that will bring together everyone together and nurture everyone’s talent,” a ministry statement said.

