Medicine for cystic fibrosis has been added to the government’s formulary list at a cost of €3 million a year for the 14 patients who require the specialised medication, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference with Health Minister Chris Fearne, Abela said the government had taken the decision after listening to people who were unable to pay for the expensive medicines. He said this was not a cost but an investment.

Abela said that although only 14 people needed the medicines, the government was still willing to help because it did not want anyone to be left behind.

Cystic Fibrosis is a disorder that damages the lungs, the digestive system and other organs in the body, while also affecting cells that produce mucus, sweat and digestive juices.

€150m yearly budget on procuring medicines

The Central Procurement and Supplies Unit within the Health Ministry, which is the unit responsible for medical supplies and equipment, has an annual budget of around €150 million a year that is topped up by a further €10 million a year because the government was constantly updating medicines on its formulary, including those for cancer and diabetes.

He said that in the past year, the government spent €80 million on COVID-19 equipment and personal protective clothing as well as an extra €30 million on vaccines alone. This investment helped Malta achieve the result it did in its fight against the pandemic, including being the first country to reach herd immunity.

Fearne said that cystic fibrosis patients were condemned to live their lives going in and out of hospital but medical advancements helped them live longer, thanks to medicines to help their condition. The medicines would reduce by 80 per cent the need for hospitalisation.

He described such moments in politics as the ones that give most satisfaction as it was bettering people’s lives. He said other medicines will be added to the official government formulary in the coming weeks. He did not specify which medicines these are.

25 countries cover costs of Vertex

The cystic fibrosis medicines, licenced by the European Medicines Agency, will be imported to Malta through Vertex Pharmaceuticals following an agreement signed with the Health Ministry.

Eligible patients in Malta are now able to access Kaftrio, Symkevi, Orkambi and Kalydeco. The agreement will also allow for reimbursed access to any future indication extensions of these medicines.

“Our medicines have fundamentally changed the way CF is treated and we are very pleased that we have been able to work quickly and collaboratively with authorities in Malta so that eligible people with CF can now get access to our medicines,” said Nicola Massey, Vertex Senior country manager for the UK, Ireland and Malta.

With this announcement, Malta joins the over 25 countries around the world in which Vertex medicines are currently reimbursed, including Australia, France, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the U.S.

The need for such medication came to the fore in March when Mandy Vella, a 26-year-old woman with cystic fibrosis, raised awareness about the disease and pleaded with the government to introduce the medication so that she and other patients can start on the road to recovery.

Following her heartfelt appeal as well as an appeal by her father so he would not have to bury his daughter, the Prime Minister had committed that the medicine would be made available to her and others who need it.