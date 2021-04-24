Charities hit by a shortfall in donations after technical errors in recent telethons will receive government support to continue with their work, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Saturday.

Technical errors by telecoms operator GO led to charitable donations made to L-Istrina, Dar tal-Providenza, Caritas and others between October and January being revised downwards by €1.4 million.

The error had led to donations being double-registered, without customers being billed twice.

During a visit to Dar tal-Providenza on Saturday, the Prime Minister said the government felt obliged to ensure that projects that had been planned on the basis of the supposed donations did not fall through.

Abela said the government would be providing initiatives to ensure the charities' goals could still be met.

No further information on these schemes was provided.

The organisations affected had said the error had thrown projects into chaos, due to plans that had been made on the basis of the allocation of funds.

GO apologised for the error and pledged to discuss ways to support the organisations impacted.