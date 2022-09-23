The government is once again trying to reduce local councils to nothing by taking away more of their powers, the Nationalist Party has claimed.

Speaking during a press conference, PN spokesperson Darren Carabott and president of the PN Councillor's College Charles Bonello said the government is taking over public cleansing in various localities because Labour does not believe in councils.

This comes after the government had already handed over enforcement powers to LESA and TM, they said. Similarly, the councils are also not consulted on planning decisions.

The PN said it believes in local councils, decentralisation and subsidiarity and also in councillors, who were chosen and elected by the people.

The party appeals to the government to give power to the people who were elected and who care about their locality.