The Nationalist Party has criticised the government for refusing to hold a discussion about the impact of recent fuel price rises within the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD).

"The government is trying to make the people forget the price rise, rather than accept the request for discussion, made by the UHM," the party said in a statement.

The party pointed out that this was the second price rise in as many years, raising the price of petrol by a total of 10c per litre in total at a time when the international oil price was down.

The party also recalled how the government had held a press conference on the steps of the Auberge Castille (in 2014) when it reduced the price of petrol by just 1c.

The government, it said, had lost its social bearings. The rise in fuel prices came along with a rise in the prices of other essential items including milk, making it increasingly difficult for families and businesses to make ends meet.

The PN and the General Workers Union have separately called for compensation for the fuel price rise.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna earlier this week said the government was monitoring the situation and would act if required.

Speaking at the launch of the pre-budget document he said: “Any increases are noted. We will monitor what the effect of automatic mechanisms will be and whether there need to be additional measures in the Budget to address them.” he said.

He pointed out that price hikes should not be seen in isolation, but one should look at the overall picture by considering if these were offset by wage increases and other measures.

Labour Party: Prices still lower than when the PN was in government

The Labour Party in a reaction, said it was up to the MCESD, not to the government, to decide whether the fuel prices rise was discussed in the council.

The government never shirked from discussing the subject, but the opposition had no credibility in this area, given the way tariffs were imposed when the PN was in government.

The PL said fuel prices had gone up because of the international situation, but they were still among the lowest in the European Union.

Since the Labour government took office in 2013, the prices of petrol and diesel were down by 10c and 12c respectively, the party observed.