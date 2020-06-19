The government is investing an estimated €750,000 in a series of incentives to encourage people to spend time in Valletta as the country starts trying to get back to normal in the wake of COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, ministers Ian Borg, Julia Farrugia Portelli and Jose Herrerra, from the Transport, Tourism and Culture ministries respectively, unveiled a series of measures to come into force in July. These will continue until September.

Among the measures, the ministers announced that all government museums will be open for longer hours and entrance will be free. Getting to the capital will also be made easier, with travel to and from Valletta by ferry being free for everyone after 6pm.

Those making use of their own private cars will also not be paying the fees related to the Controlled Vehicular Access (CVA) system. This measure alone would be costing the government around €200,000.

According to Borg, these two measures will encourage people to not only visit the capital but to also make use of alternative modes of transport.

Speaking at the press conference, Valletta Cultural Agency head Jason Micallef said that the capital will also be adorned with festa decorations while bands from all over Malta will be going round playing music in different streets.

“We have to make sure that Valletta returns to normal,” Micallef said.

Times of Malta reported on Thursday that many business owners in Valletta are extremely concerned after six months of weak sales, with some saying revenue is down by as much as 90%.