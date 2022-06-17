The government has unveiled three schemes for farmers worth a total of €6.5 million.

The announcement was made at a press conference addressed by Ministers Silvio Schembri, Anton Refalo and parliamentary secretary Chris Bonett.

Giving a breakdown of how the funds will be allocated, Bonett said €2.5 million will be given out to help with diversification, with each farmer allowed to receive up to a maximum of €200,000.

A further €3 million will be for farmers to purchase equipment, with farmers allowed up to €150,000 each while another €1 million will be allocated to attract young people to the sector.

"The schemes open on Monday and will run until September 30," Bonett said.

On his part, Schembri said the schemes are also aimed at showing appreciation to farmers and their work.

"It is important to make use of such EU funds," Schembri said, adding that the three schemes will help address three common issues most farmers still struggle with.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo said the schemes serve as proof the government is committed to working on improving the industry.

"The young farmers' scheme is crucial… we want young farmers to set up farms and initiatives…this is doing a lot of good for the sector," Refalo said.

More information can be found on http://www.eufunds.gov.mt/.