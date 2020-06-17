The government has unveiled the first national strategy for research and innovation (R&I) in the water and energy sector, with €500,000 to be allocated during the first year.

Speaking during the launch, Energy and Water Management Minister Michael Farrugia said that, in recent years, efforts to improve the sector had been stepped up and this needed to continue in years to come.

“Research is an essential tool to build future-proof industry while helping out enterprises develop new products and services that will contribute to the sector’s competitiveness,” Farrugia said.

The main aims of the 2021-2030 strategy are to provide support to the industry and academia to enable R&I activities that have a tangible impact.

The strategy also focuses on ensuring efficient solutions in energy and water as well as desalination and water treatment processes, while also identifying renewable solutions.

A specific scheme will be launched later on in 2020 to help identify the projects that will benefit from the €500,000 that have been allocated.

The strategy was developed by the Energy and Water Agency together with the Malta Council for Science and Technology.