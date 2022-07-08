The government has unveiled two schemes aimed at incentivising Gozo's tourism sector.

The two schemes - for marketing initiatives and so-called adventurous tourism efforts - will be open until December 2023.

Unveiling the schemes, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said although the industry is now doing well and recovering from the pandemic, there is still the need to offer assistance to continue improving the island's tourism sector.

Applicants will be reimbursed for capital expenses related to marketing initiatives for the accommodation sector in Gozo as well as for expenses related to the hiring of equipment for adventurous tourism.

Gozo, the minister said, is an ideal destination for diving, kayaking, cycling and rock-climbing and so the schemes will help ensure such activities continue to be offered.

More information on the schemes can be found on mgoz.gov.mt or 22156170.