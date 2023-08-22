The Malta Chamber of Commerce has urged the government to 'fix and rebuild' Malta's tourism image, saying it was seriously concerned that 'international news' was describing Malta as a destination for tourists seeking inexpensive alcohol, legal drug consumption and uninhibited revelry.

The chamber did not specify which reports it was referring to, but Britain's mass selling Sun newspaper last month carried two articles which described Malta as the 'new Magaluf' – a resort town in Mallorca notorious for binge drinking tourism and the other describing Malta as the “Amsterdam-on-Sea” after the legalisation of cannabis.

The chamber said such reports undermined more desirable avenues of tourism and were diametrically opposite to the government’s repeated pledge to promote the Maltese Islands as a hub for quality tourism.

It observed that although the number of tourists visiting Malta had increased, in real terms their spending power had decreased

It recalled that it had consistently urged the authorities to prioritise quality over numbers and to promote Malta’s uniqueness in terms of culture, heritage and history.

"This requires efforts which go beyond marketing and PR strategies. Waste collection, cleanliness, order, enforcement, clean seas and beaches, upkeep of public areas, a stable energy supply and traffic are just some of the areas that need to be significantly invested in to attract tourists who look for quality experiences. Over-construction needs to be addressed too. This becomes even more relevant when one notes that Mediterranean countries that Malta competes with have registered percentage increases in bed nights which are much greater than Malta’s," the chamber said.

"Malta’s image needs to be fixed and rebuilt. Unless we immediately stem the tide, repositioning Malta as a destination of substance will not be possible. Visions, strategies and reforms which remain on paper are pointless. Immediate action from the authorities is required to revive Malta as a destination of choice by tourists looking for quality experiences. The preservation of our country's appeal must supersede any transient allure of becoming a mere party hotspot," it insisted.