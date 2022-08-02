Mediterranean countries are using European funds to invest in clean solar and wind energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, while in Malta, rather than investment, the Labour government is refusing to come clean on Enemalta's shady deal in Montenegro, the PN said on Tuesday.

“Instead of investing in clean energy in our country, with a sound, sustainable and efficient action plan, the Labour government opted for a scandalous investment in a windfarm in Montenegro, paying three times as much as the original price with our money,” shadow minister Mark Anthony Sammut and PN spokesman Peter Agius said in a statement.

The European Union has just announced the financing of three floating offshore wind farm projects worth over €135 million, close to Marseille in France.

‘’This is the way to go also for Malta. Public-private partnerships like these can chart the way for sustainable energy and end Malta's controversial dependence on the corrupt Electrogas deal. Floating offshore wind farms would also avoid the thorny issue of where to place the windfarms on land in Malta. Let us make full use of Malta's potential through EU opportunities,’’ Agius said.

“Despite the loads of rhetoric, the Labour government leaves our families and businesses highly dependent on international gas prices. Even though it subsidises the consumer prices, the subsidies are still being paid by the taxpayer,” Sammut added.

“Despite the many Labour pledges without a plan, nothing is being said about the investments needed in clean offshore wind energy generation. The only thing we know so far is that the Labour government bought a scandalous share of a windfarm in Montenegro and paid three times as much, instead of making a wise investment in our country,” Agius said.