The Institute of Maltese Journalists has called on the government and its agencies to adopt a code of conduct that champions transparency and the importance of giving journalists timely replies to their questions.

In a statement to mark World Press Freedom Day, the IĠM also said that a culture of accountability must take root and agencies entrusted with investigating crime in any shape or form should do their job without fear or favour.

The institute saluted journalists for their work to uncover the truth, keep power to account and give a voice to the voiceless.

"Many times, this work is done with great personal sacrifices in a climate that is not always welcoming to the free press," it said.

It expressed solidarity with journalists who have suffered abuse, ridicule and threats because of the work they do, recalling the ultimate sacrifice Daphne Caruana Galizia had to pay for her efforts to uncover corruption.

The IĠM underlined the importance of the free media for democracy.

"As the fourth estate, the media and journalism remain crucial cogs to ensure the free flow of information that is necessary for citizens to make informed choices and be able to stand up for their rights."

It said it is the responsibility of the State to ensure that an environment is created that values the work journalists do, even when this work questions and probes the actors of State.

It recalled the findings of the Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry last year, which showed how various people in power allowed a culture of impunity to grow, making it easier for anybody with an axe to grind, or something to hide, to target journalists and their work. The end result was the murder of a journalist.

"This must not be allowed to happen again, which is why the government and its agencies must adopt a code of conduct that champions transparency and the importance of giving journalists timely replies to their questions.

"But beyond the importance of enabling the work of journalists, a culture of accountability must take root and agencies entrusted with investigating crime in any shape or form should do their job without fear or favour. One of the most important ways of giving value to the work journalists do to uncover ethical shortcomings, wrongdoing, crime and corruption is to ensure that this leads to official reprimands, resignations, police investigations and prosecutions," the institute said.

Referring to the setting up of the Media Experts Committee by the prime minister earlier this year, the institute said it hoped that once its proposals are presented, no time is wasted to table the necessary legal amendments before parliament.

The IĠM also expressed solidarity with Ukrainian journalists who are trying to carry out their job in extremely difficult circumstances as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.