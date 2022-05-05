The Nationalist Party said on Thursday that remarks by the head of the civil service about spending 'waste' were confirmation of political decisions that led to the squandering of public funds.

On Tuesday, Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar said that cuts to government spending could impact public service employment if a review found any "waste". He was speaking after Finance Minister Clyde Caruana confirmed a review on expenditure was underway to mitigate the impact of energy subsidies on public finances.

The PN said that as a result of the government's spending irresponsibility, the public sector would be affected.

It insisted that whoever misused public funds should bear responsibility, more so as this could lead to uncertainty and instability for those employed by the public sector and their families.

The government was also urged to explain which sectors and departments were being hit by this misuse of public funds.