Nature Trust has urged the government to implement strict controls on lighting and insecticide use to protect the insect biodiversity of the Maltese islands.

The eNGO said Malta specifically needed to implement a bank on powerful searchlights and sky spotlights at night-time, and to regulate the installation of street-lighting and outdoor lights to reduce their disruptive effect on plants, insects and other fauna.

In a statement, Nature Trust called on the government to ensure a properly enforced reduction in pesticide use, while helping farmers to make the required shifts in their practice.

It also called for stepped-up enforcement of laws protecting natural habitats, which it said were crucial as feeding and breeding grounds for all species including butterflies and bees.

The calls come after German legislators agreed to protect the dwindling number of insects in the country through an insect protection action plan. Nature Trust said the "welcome step" had followed an increased awareness of the crucial role played by insects as suppliers of important ecosystem services.

"Insects are important not only for their functions but also as a beautiful part of the holistic totality of nature, and provide both delight and instruction to many who enjoy watching them go about their lives in their natural habitat," Nature Trust said.

"Our legislators should pay more heed to the wave of sentiment coming from their German counterparts and take action now. Wellbeing in this country can no longer play Cinderella to a free-for-all exploitation of the natural environment serving mostly the interests of the rich and their cronies."