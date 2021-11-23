The Nationalist Party has called on the government to 'have the decency' to at least publish a report it says it has about the living wage.

Shadow employment minister Jason Azzopardi in a statement referred to an interview by minister Carmelo Abela, who told The Malta Independent that a report held by the government about the basic income is for internal use only.

The government had promised a living wage in 2013 and never introduced it, Azzopardi said.

The least it could now do was to have the decency to publish its report, especially out of respect to workers working in precarious conditions for up to 80 hours a week to make ends meet.