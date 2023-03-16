The Malta government has been urged to review building regulations to ensure better energy efficiency following the adoption by the European Parliament of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD).

The European Parliament adopted the directive two days ago. All of the Maltese MPs present voted against, citing costs.

The Malta Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energies Association (MEEREA) in a statement said the adoption of the directive was a step in the right direction towards decarbonisation.

The association complained about energy inefficiency in the construction of new buildings in Malta.

It called on the government to carry out a statistical analysis of the thousands of energy performance certificates (EPCs) issued since 2010, to determine the benchmarks and define the 15% threshold worst performance buildings for each category, as required by the new EPBD measures.

"Only then one can take informed decisions when purchasing or renting premises to support the phasing out of inefficient buildings and to reduce the lifetime burden of high energy bills on citizens. Only then will EPCs become more valued just like the energy labels of white goods," the association said.

It pointed out that most energy consumption is for space heating and cooling, and water heating. In Malta, given that most buildings are adjacent to each other, the only measures that need to be carried out for limiting heat is by insulating external single walls at the front and the back of buildings as well as roofs and implementing shading on large, glazed apertures.

For new buildings these measures could easily be considered at design stage and the market price for insulating single walls was currently cheaper than building double walls.

The introduction of individual or communal solar heaters or heat pump water heaters in newly built dwellings would not only reduce energy consumption but also provide long-lasting sustainable provision of hot water, given that the efficiency and quality of these products was much better than the standard electric resistance boilers.

The association observed that the EPBD is now requiring that all new buildings will have to be equipped with renewable energy systems on site, such as solar technologies as of 2028 and for renovated buildings as of 2032.

To this effect, policymakers in Malta needed to kick start a country-wide review of decade-old building regulations, design guidance and sanitary laws that may be limiting the application of efficient measures and the application of renewable energy systems in new and renovated buildings.

The association noted that the directive also calls for strong financial support measures to be put in place. Malta had benefitted millions from the EU to be spent on renovation projects through the Recovery and Resilience Fund, but these must be used within the next four years. Ministries should therefore identify the most effective energy efficiency measures that require fiscal support such as wall insulation and heat pump water heating, and provide schemes for all sectors, such as for restaurants, homes for the elderly and sports complexes to benefit from these support measures in the shortest possible time.

"Due to its limited size, Malta must be able to lead Europe by example when it comes to the widespread use of energy-efficient products for the building envelope and building energy services, as well as for renewables. This will open new opportunities for jobs and the economy and will support the internationalisation of energy efficiency services."

Photovoltaics had passed through the same cycle before, but thanks to the government’s drive to popularise the technology through strong incentives, these had become affordable and today required almost no financial support to be feasible.

"MEEREA believes that the time has come for the government to turn its attention to other equally effective measures such as wall and roof insulation, shading, heat pump water heaters and integrated solar heating."

Sant explains why he voted against EU directive

Labour MEP Alfred Sant on Thursday explained why he was among the Maltese MEPs to have voted against the EU directive.

"In deciding about the energy performance of buildings, a very sensitive social issue, this House needed to go for a common denominator that could be proportionately applied by all, independently of national and regional differences. Instead, on the grounds of climate ambition, it has blithely attached the major costs for change to ordinary citizens," he said.

The aim to create a building stock that is highly energy efficient and carbon-free was commendable and vital in the long run he said.

But the costly measures being proposed would negatively affect homeowners in a tremendous way.

It was true that negotiators had tried to take into account the constraints and needs of vulnerable and single-parent households, social housing in general, as well as rural and remote areas. However, they had ignored too many essential considerations for these exposed (and other) sectors.

"Obligations need to be realistic and achievable: those endorsed in this report are not. A more moderate position should focus on ensuring that residential building owners are incentivised to improve their property's energy performance, rather than penalised. It should also should focus on more realistic and incremental targets," the former prime minister said.