A “smart parking” app for Luqa is among pilot projects announced on Tuesday by Vodafone Malta which is teaming up with the government to 'deliver innovation'.

The telecommunications giant and the government signed a memorandum of understanding making them strategic digitization partners.

Sonia Hernandez, Vodafone Malta CEO, said the MOU will cover projects related to the internet of things (the interconnection via the Internet of computing devices embedded in everyday objects), blockchain, and big data.

There will also internships for Maltese with Vodafone Malta and the company will be announcing how it intends to support Maltese tech start-ups.

The company also intends to announce a project on the internet of things in the coming weeks.

Ms Hernandez said Vodafone Malta is already collaborating with the University of Malta on an artificial intelligence project which aims to help children undergoing cancer treatment.

Digital Economy Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Schembri said the MOU is in line with the government’s strategy to improve digital literacy and the use of new technologies.

The first pilot project, the smart parking in Luqa, will improve travel awareness, and save commuters time through new sensors that will be connected to an App.

The local community will have access to real-time information on parking availability, he said.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said the agreement was an instrument to keep delivering innovation.

“This government has been committed to working with and facilitating the introduction of disruptive technologies. A.I. is the next step,” he said.