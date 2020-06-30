Some 25,000 businesses will be able to receive vouchers which the government will be issuing to all residents of Malta from next week to boost domestic demand, Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Schembri said on Tuesday.

The system will operate through an app used by the businesses on their smartphone or tablet.

When clients turn up, the businesses will be required to scan the QR code on the vouchers and they will immediately get a confirmation of validity. The funds will be credited to the accounts of the businesses on the same day.

Schembri explained that as of Wednesday, businesses will start receiving registered letters informing them of their eligibility.

They will also receive an information leaflet and a notice of registration asking them to submit the required information (such as credit card details). Once that is done, they will receive an email with an app activation code linked to their VAT number.

“The system will be very easy to operate. We want to assist businesses not give them more red tape,” Schembri said.

He explained that VAT receipts will also need to be scanned by the businesses.

He said that the system will guarantee security by immediately confirming the validity of the vouchers. It would also ensure that businesses are paid on the same day, removing any possible liquidity problems if funds were paid, say, once a month.

Businesses are required to retain the vouchers used by the clients, even though the system will not allow vouchers to be used more than once.

Those having more than one business will be able to register under different accounts.

Clients will not be required to do anything other than hand in their vouchers. They can use more than one voucher at the same time but cannot use any voucher for a purchase of less than €20.

Schembri said the vouchers will start being distributed next week and will remain valid till the end of September.

All residents of Malta will receive five vouchers of €20 each. Four can be used in hotels, bars, restaurants and other establishments licensed by the tourism authorities (such as diving schools) while the remaining voucher has to be used in shops which were closed during the COVID-19 crisis.

The initiative will cost the government €45 million.