The government website designed to facilitate the use of consumer vouchers aimed at boosting the economy has crashed on the same day it was launched by the prime minister and economy minister.

The app, which can be accessed via wallet.vouchersmimcol.com, was designed by the government to encourage people to opt for digital vouchers as opposed to paper ones.

Last year, all the vouchers were sent to all those over 16 living in Malta via mail.

But users trying to sign up for the vouchers, after being encouraged to do so by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri during a press conference earlier on Thursday, have not been able to get through.

The error coming up when trying to access the vouchers app launched on Thursday afternoon.

While some are experiencing errors before inputting their ID card details, others reported authentication issues.

Users are now also being told "the system will be made available soon" when trying to access it.

A spokesperson for the Economy Ministry confirmed users should be able to download the vouchers from Thursday and insisted the app was working. The issue reported by Times of Malta is being flagged to the tech teams, she said.

Some users reported this error.

The vouchers can be downloaded either by logging in with an e-ID or an account tied to an ID card or residency card.

Schembri said the advantage of downloading the vouchers would be their immediate availability from June 7, whereas mailing would take time. Another advantage was that people would have their vouchers with them all the time through their mobile phone.

Those using digital versions can also send the vouchers to others if they wish to donate them.