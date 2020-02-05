The government wants a parliamentary committee debate on Konrad Mizzi's controversial consultancy contract with the Malta Tourism Authority cancelled, arguing that there is no need for it once the agreement had been rescinded.

The €80,000 contract had been awarded to Dr Mizzi less than two weeks after he resigned as tourism minister.

It was revealed by Times of Malta and cancelled on orders of the Ministry of Tourism within 24 hours.

The Opposition, however, still demanded a debate within the Public Accounts Committee.

Government whip Glenn Bedingfield on Tuesday called for the debate to be cancelled. Speaker Anġlu Farrugia is expected to give a ruling soon. The committee is due to meet on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources said that Dr Mizzi and MTA CEO Johann Buttigieg had been summoned to appear before the PAC.

Mr Bedingfield asked the Speaker for a ruling on whether the debate should forge ahead in the wake of the fact that the contract had been rescinded and no public funds were paid to Dr Mizzi.

In view of this he asked whether the Opposition’s request was still within the jurisdiction of the PAC.