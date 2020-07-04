The Nationalist Party yesterday slammed the fact that the government will still have the last word when appointing the country’s president and chief justice.

Two bills published on Friday propose that the appointment of the president and the chief justice shall be by a two thirds parliamentary majortity, but only after the first or second round of voting. If no such majority is reached and the vote goes to a third round, then only a simple majority is needed.

The constitutional changes are part of the proposals to conform with the proposals by the Venice Commission to strengthen the rule of law in Malta.

Reacting to the publication of two bills amending the Constituion it described the simple majority requirement as “unacceptable” especially when the government had publicly stated that the cabinet had approved to change the method of appointment of the president to a two thirds parliamentary majority. There was also an informal agreement with the opposition on this matter.

“The opposition has always insisted that the appointment of president should be by a two thirds parliamentary majority, which is the method of apointment of the auditor general, the ombudsman and the commissione for standards. Such appointments have always taken place under different administrations without any problems,” a statement by Chris Said, Tonio Borg and Amy Camieri Zahra, PN members of the steering committe on constitutional reform, said.

The statement also said that the government is proposing that the two thirds parliamentary majority needed to remove a member of the judiciary from office should be removed. The opposition, it said, had not been consulted on various proposals in the bills published.