The Nationalist Party has criticised the government for allowing its workers too little work-from-home and for discriminating against those who do not have children.

In a statement, the shadow minister for employment, Ivan Castillo, said that in terms of new rules, government workers were being allowed only one day a week to work from home, whereas they used to be allowed more before, with no known complaints of a drop of productivity.

Furthermore, the government was discriminating between those workers who had children and those who did not, even though all workers were to be entitled to a reasonable time to work from home when their duties allowed.

What the government was doing was the opposite of what it had promised, and this was affecting morale, Castillo said.

He also asked why work from home was not being allowed for assistant directors and those in higher grades when their duties allowe.

He said that the PN did not view working from home as a threat to efficiency but rather as a way how flexibility could improve productivity.