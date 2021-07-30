The Treasury on Friday pubished the auction results and allocation of the Malta Government Stock for July and August.

By noon on Friday, the Treasury had received 74 bids with a total nominal value of €313.1 million against the authorised sum on issue of €180 million subject to an over-allotment option for an additional sum up to a maximum of €120 million.

The Treasury is allocating the amount of €299.6 million as follows:

More information here.