A government inquiry into the police overtime system has been ordered after allegations of widespread abuse in the traffic branch saw dozens of officers arrested.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has asked the Internal Audit and Investigations Department to carry out an inquiry across the entire force, according to an internal memo seen by Times of Malta.

Its aim is to find out “how the system worked and if there is the possibility that there are other cases like these”.

The audit will “conduct a thorough investigation of the facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged wrongdoing”.

Some 25 officers have been suspended so far and a further seven have resigned over the suspected overtime fraud.

While 31 people are on police bail, no one has yet been charged, a week on from a Times of Malta report revealing the allegations.

An internal police investigation into the abuse is already underway after a whistleblower wrote a letter last December to then police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.

However, the Home Affairs Ministry has ordered the government investigation “to also have an independent body investigating these claims in parallel to the police investigations”.