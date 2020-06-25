The government’s open-air cinema has come under fire for the second time since its launch – this time for flouting social distancing rules.

Cinema City kicks off on Thursday evening with a showing of the blockbuster Jurassic World, but pictures of the set up shows seats arranged close to each other.

According to the “Obligatory Conditions and Guidelines for Drive-in cinemas, Outdoor Cinemas, Outdoor Theatres”, published by the Health Ministry, audiences at open-air cinemas must sit 2 metres apart.

Rows of deck chairs and plastic chairs have been laid out at Ġnien Laparelli, more commonly known as the Valletta Ditch, in preparation for the event.

The health authorities’ guidelines state that in the case of movable seating that can be spaced out as necessary, which is what the Agency is using, this should be laid out in such a way as “to respect the 2m distancing requirement”.

The obligatory guidelines issues by the Health Ministry.

And there is a warning that "failure to adhere to these conditions will result in enforcement procedures conditions will result in enforcement procedures."

The rules in place to contain the COVID-19 outbreak remain in place until June 30, when Malta’s state of public health emergency is lifted.

“We are ready to welcome you to Ġnien Laparelli for Cinema City as from tonight, see you there,” a post on the Agency’s Facebook page reads, confirming the festival will commence before the state of emergency is lifted.

Times of Malta has reached out to the head of the Valletta Cultural Agency Jason Micallef for a comment on why the rules were not being adhered to.

This is the second time the event has made headlines since it was launched earlier this month. Heavyweights in the artistic and cultural sector had come out against the government’s plan to run open-air cinema events in July, just months after an established film festival was denied public funding.

They criticised the authorities for having the time and money to organise screenings of highly commercial US films but not to promote local content.

Preparations for the open air cinema event on Thursday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Artists react

Artists and producers working on plays and other projects were quick to point out that while they have struggled to figure out whether social distancing rules were still in place, the government agency seemed to be going ahead with its plans without following the rules.

Writing on Facebook, Toni Attard, former director of strategy at the Arts Council noted: “Does this mean that the current obligatory conditions for open air and closed venues are no longer in force? Asking for everyone trying hard to figure this out with no replies forthcoming from the authorities”.

Others raised concerns about a lack of direction apart from being told the rules are still in place.

Attached files Read the government rules on outdoor cinema events