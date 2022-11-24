The head office of the Works Department, known as Projects House in Floriana, has undergone a €4 million retrofitting that makes it more energy sustainable.

Public Works Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said the project promoted the agenda for building more energy-efficient buildings so that Malta could achieve its decarbonisation targets.

Parliamentary Secretary Chris Bonett said the project benefited from funds from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Architect Anne Casha said the works included the installation of insulation panels on the facades, along with a shell that created a ventilated cavity. Apertures are double glazed. The roof is insulated and heat reflective.

PV panels have been installed on the roof and parts of the facades. South-facing windows also have louvres to keep out excessive heat.

The building also has a centralised air conditioning system and an energy management system.