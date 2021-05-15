I consider politics as a means of bringing about a positive change in the lives of the people, both at the local and the national level. People expect all levels of government to take decisions in the interest of the common good.

Good governance has always been considered a buzzword promised before every election. But is the government living up to its own promises? Videos promising good government have become nothing but ideal material for content creators to convert them into memes.

Good governance reflects the ability to lead in a transparent, accountable, participatory and equitable manner. One of the key elements that our government must enforce and promote to engage the public in important decisions and strengthen democracy is transparency. People base their opinions on government projects, policies and initiatives on the information that is shared with the public.

In difficult times, when the economy has been hit hard by the pandemic, society demands a more transparent government. For example, we expect the government to invest money where it is badly needed and where there is an added value and not to keep its party acolytes smiling.

Considering the cases of corruption, abuse of office and lack of value-added approach witnessed at both national and local levels, it is high time the government changes the way it operates. The level of transparency has been declining for some time now.

If you look at the major business spearheaded by the government, most important information is purposefully hidden, local councils (which represent the level of government closest to the people and the most trusted level of governance) are not always consulted and interest groups are sidelined on issues that affect them.

Thanks to the independent media, the opposition and civil society which keep up the pressure on the government to disclose information, citizens receive information on matters that are of public concern. But must we demand that such information be made public? Shouldn’t this be automatic in a healthy democracy?

It is time to put aside tribal politics and realise that everyone has something to lose with the lack of transparency by politicians - Gabriel Micallef

People fund the public sector through taxes and deserve openness and transparency from the government through clear processes and procedures that allow easy access to public information. Cases of corruption, money laundering, criminality, nepotism and abuse of power in the public administration have led to increased public demand for access to public information.

Transparency is necessary to fight corruption and strengthen government accountability. It is something that needs to be worked on continuously because with more transparency the community will be informed and able to scrutinise elected officials and make informed decisions when choosing its representatives.

We can use many mechanisms to ensure this. Models and tools used to ensure transparency are becoming more robust thanks to the work of active citizens who want a better future for our country. However, if such mechanisms are not accompanied by the commitment of leaders and policymakers, transparency will still not find its place in governance structures, transparency would still be a simple word or even political rhetoric spoken according to the need of unscrupulous politicians. For example, whistle-blowers cannot be granted protection depending on the whistle they blow.

We have an obligation to ensure that these principles are observed and adhered to. We must work hard to improve the principles of good governance in Malta. It is time to put aside tribal politics and realise that everyone has something to lose with the lack of transparency by politicians.

Gabriel Micallef, PN Mellieħa councillor and vice president MŻPN