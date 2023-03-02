Gozitan artist Adonai Camilleri Cauchi is currently working on the bust of Blessed Carlo Acutis after he was commissioned to create this artwork by Father Guardian of the Franciscan community of Rabat (ta’ Gieżu) church, Malta, Martin Coleiro.

The relic of Acutis will be incorporated in the bust and be exposed permanently at Ta’ Gieżu church. It is intended the bust will be inaugurated on March 13 as part of the festivities in honour of St Joseph being celebrated at Ta’ Gieżu church on March 19.

After part of the ceiling over the main altar of Ta’ Gieżu church collapsed during the night in 2017, leaving a hole several metres wide, the ceiling was rebuilt and Camilleri Cauchi was commissioned to cover a false ceiling under it with new frescoes.