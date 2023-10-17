Gozo will be represented by the yachting team Gozo Dream during this year’s Rolex Middle Sea Race.

Clint Camilleri, the Minister for Gozo, met with the Gozitan sailing team which for the first time will be competing in the 44th edition of the Rolex Middlesea Race aboard Gozo Dream.

“The Ministry for Gozo was at the forefront so that this dream for such an ambitious project will become a reality and will continue to give a good reputation to Gozo,” Minister Camilleri said in a statement.

“Sport is a very important sector for our ministry and we are committed to providing more support to Gozitan sportsmen to continue improving their abilities and have the best sporting facilities possible.”

The statement said that through this financial assistance from the government, Gozo will be represented in this international sailing competition and the boat has been equipped with the necessary equipment to be very competitive.

