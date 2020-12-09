The Gozitan clergy, including Bishop Anton Teuma, recently gathered at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary for a prayer session and moments of reflection.

The session was led by Fr Martin Cilia, MSSP, who spoke on the importance of Advent, urging participants to return to the essential, encounter God and to be aware that time is short.

After adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, the clergy welcomed Cardinal Mario Grech.

In a short address, Mgr Grech spoke about solitude and comfort, the theme of the first reading by the Prophet Isaiah on the second Sunday of Advent.