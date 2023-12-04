Two-thirds of Gozitan employers in the tourism sector have said they are not prepared to pay the €575 costs for a skills card which non-EU workers will be required to hold next year.

A survey by the Gozo Tourism Association found that even though 63% of respondents agreed that third-country nationals should obtain a skills card before being employed in tourism establishments, 54% felt that the introduction of the card would hinder their operations, given the present scenario of lack of locals interested in seeking a tourism related job.

The tourism minister last month announced a plan for non-EU workers in hotels, bars and restaurants to require a skills card in 2024 to work in the tourism sector.

The plan, which is open to consultation, is to then make skills cards mandatory for Maltese and EU workers in the hospitality sector by 2025.

54% said that January 1 would not be the appropriate time for the introduction of the card.

Those who backed the introduction of the skills card said the scheme would lead to better communication (32%), curb abuse in the entry visa (28%) and lead to upgraded touristic services (24%).

On another note, the absolute majority (86%) of the survey participants agreed that basic knowledge of the English language should be a requirement for foreign employees to obtain the skills card.

86% did not agree with the fee for the skills card application stating that most of TCNs cannot afford such a sum. Only 33% of respondents said they were ready to pay the fee on behalf of the prospective TCN employee.

68% agreed that all local and EU employees in the tourist sector should eventually be in possession of the skills card.