Għarb held the annual infiorata during the village feast on Sunday which saw approximately 10,000 flowers forming an image measuring 14 metres in length by four metres in width. The event, financed by the local council and the Gozo Ministry, has been held every year since 2003.
PREVIOUS
Manager to return thousands of euros misappropriated from gaming company
NEXT
George Osborne bids for IMF top job - but would he be the best candidate?
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.