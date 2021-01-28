The Gozitan Journalists Association and the Gozo Curia marked the feast of Saint Francis de Sales, patron saint of journalists, with the celebration of Mass by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma at Pope John Paul II Family Institute, in Victoria, on January 23.

Mgr Salv Grima, himself a journalist, assisted Mgr Teuma, while the association’s president, Charles Spiteri, and secretary, Joe M. Attard, read the lessons.

In his homily, Mgr Teuma quoted extracts from the message by Pope Francis for World Communications Day.

He stressed on the “come and see” method which can serve as an inspiration for all those involved in communication.

“It’s a message for all journalists who strive to be clear and honest in the press and on the Internet. It is also a challenge for the Church in her daily preaching and also for those involved in politics and social communication,” he said.

The liturgy came to an end with Pope Francis’ prayer:

“Lord teach us to move beyond ourselves, to set out in search of truth, teach us to go out and see, teach us to listen, not to entertain prejudices or draw hasty conclusions… to pay attention to the essentials, to distinguish deceptive appearances from the truth.

“Grant us the grace to recognise your dwelling places in our world and the honesty needed to tell others what we have seen.”

Photos: Charles Spiteri