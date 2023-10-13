Title challengers Xewkija Tigers and both Nadur Youngsters suffered unexpected defeats against Qala Saints and Xagħra United respectively, in the GFA Division One.

Leaders Xewkija missed the chance to extend their lead at the top as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Qala.

It was a deserved win for the Saints who move up to second in the standings.

Qala came out strongly and surprised their opponents with a goal scored in the fifth minute when Lucas Baretto backheeled the ball into the net.

Xewkija failed to produce a reaction as Qala administered the lead and could have sealed the win during the final stages but a lob by Baretto missed the target.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

