Fr Tonio Galea, of St George’s parish in Victoria, was recently appointed parish priest of the Santo Volto di Gesù (Holy Face of Jesus) church in Magliana, Rome.

After his ordination, Fr Galea went to Rome where he served as vicar of the parish church of St Ignatius of Antioch. He continued his studies at the Pontifical Lateran University where he specialised in Pastoral Theology.

Fr Galea, currently in Gozo for his summer rest, was ordained priest by Cardinal Edward Egan in July 2003 at St George’s basilica.

Cardinal Egan was in Gozo at the invitation of St George’s parish church, which was celebrating the 1,700th anniversary of the martyrdom of the saint.

Cardinal Egan, who served as Archbishop of New York for nine years, died on March 5, 2015, aged 82.