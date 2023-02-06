After a rain-washed opening, sun shined on the finish line as Gozitan runner Stefan Azzopardi sped through to take the win at the Intersport La Vallette Marathon on Sunday.

In the race, organised by CORSA, Azzopardi led an all-Maltese trio as he finished the 42km race in two hours 39 minutes and 12 seconds, followed by previous winner Matthew Xuereb who managed a time of 2:42.01, and Ryan Farrugia who completed the podium in 2:47.37.

Speaking to the Times of Malta after the race, an elated Azzopardi said the win came unexpectedly.

“I am very happy with the time I managed to do today,” Azzopardi explained.

“I wasn’t expecting it because the route is quite challenging and apart from that, I’m just returning from an injury so I’m building back up slowly. But I’m very happy. I’m hoping to continue building upon this race for the next ones.”

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...