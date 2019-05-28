A team of students and teachers from St Francis Primary School, Victoria, entitled Franciscans, won the special prize of the second edition of HSBC Water Programme in Malta. The team will go on to participate in the global programme’s closing event at the Cutty Sark, Greenwich, in November 21, to present their ideas and actions.

Another Gozitan team – Misty Team – from Gozo College Middle School again won the National Water Explorer title, as it had done in 2018. Besides the school being awarded a €300 cash prize sponsored by the HSBC Malta Foundation, the team will be representing Malta in the international online Water Explorer awards event in mid-October.

Seven local schools participated in this year’s programme, which involved teams undertaking activities to raise awareness about water as an indispensable resource, ranging from challenges tackling the issues of water stress to others delving deeper into the virtual water debate. Their actions were logged and awarded points through an interactive online portal.

Among its activities the Franciscans team calculated the water footprint of different menus. The school also stopped using disposables and considered other alternatives such as stainless straws, reusable bottles and travel cups. It also organised book swaps to promote a better understanding how many litres of water are used in the production of different books.

One of the most original of the Franciscans’ challenges was a parents’ declaration in which parents were asked to pledge that they would try to instal at least one water saving device in their house.

On its part the Misty team organised a fun walk to raise awareness about climate change and to encourage participants to be more actively involved on a number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), mainly those regarding climate action, clean water and sanitation.

Apart from the various challenges, Water Explorer festivals were organised by the teams to share good practices as a means of community outreach. Some teams also managed to link up with schools from other countries and share their ideas and top water-saving tips.

The national awards event was hosted by Gozo College Middle School and was attended by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, parents and relatives, under the slogan ‘Walk! It’s Carbon Neutral’. Funds collected during the event were donated to the Malta Community Chest Fund and AKVO organisation to build water pumps in developing countries.

The Water Explorer programme is coordinated internationally by Global Action Plan and managed locally by Nature Trust-FEE Malta through the Eco-Schools programme. It is financially supported by the HSBC Malta Foundation in collaboration with the Energy and Water Agency. For further information visit the website below.

www.waterexplorer.org/malta