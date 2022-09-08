Għajnsielem sculptor Joe Xuereb has been chosen by the Phoenicia Malta management as the artist in residence for September. He is exhibiting a collection of his limestone sculptures in the gardens and the bastion pool area of the hotel.

The exhibition, An Ode in Stone, showcases 20 of his figurative works in a unique and modernist style, inspired by Malta’s Prehistoric past and human emotions and conditions.

Xuereb’s sculptures are highly symbolical and spiritual. The artist continuously searches for purity of form and a combination of the figurative and the abstract.

Over the years, the artist has exhibited in New York and in major European cities, including Berlin, Paris, Milan and Groningen. His works are also found by the side of the lake in Zug, near Zurich.

In Malta, his works are exhibited at the Verdala Palace Gardens, Villa Rundle in Victoria, 10th December Square, Għajnsielem, and at the entrance of the Gozo Ministry.

The exhibition at Phoenicia Malta is curated by Louis Laganà. It runs until September 30.