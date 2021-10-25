Sculptor Ġużeppi Cauchi, of Għajnsielem, is currently working on a bust of Cardinal Mario Grech. When ready, the bust, sculpted in stone, will be presented to Mgr Grech.

When Mgr Grech was elected cardinal, Cauchi also presented the episcopal emblem of Bishop Mario Grech sculpted in stone as a memento of his episcopate in Gozo.

These stone works show that besides the sculptor’s ability to produce such an artistic work, they go also to show Cauchi’s great admiration for the bishop.

At the time when Cauchi presented the episcopal emblem to the former bishop, Mgr Grech said: “I am convinced that you carried out this work not only by hand, but also from the bottom of your heart where there are inscribed the hearts of Jesus and Mary.

“If you weren’t a good Christian believer, I do not think you were going to do such a move.”