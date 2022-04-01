Students from 21 schools in Gozo came together to create a book which will be presented to Pope Francis when he visits Gozo on Saturday.

Artistic expressions were presented to Bishop Anton Teuma during a meeting with the heads, assistant heads and students at the Gozo seminary earlier this week.

The works were presented to Mgr Teuma by Fr Joseph Bajada, the Bishop’s delegate for pastoral work in schools.

The initiative was made possible by the reflections that the educators shared in the classrooms on who Pope Francis is and on his writings, in particular the teaching in the encyclical Fratelli Tutti (All Sisters and Brothers).

The resources used in the classroom have been adapted by the spiritual development in schools according to the age of the children.

This was done by each student in the school, freely, writing only one word of the whole text. The book by Gozitan students includes photos of the whole exercise that took place in schools in recent weeks.

Fr Bajada said that this project was done with the help of everyone and thanked the educators, parents and students who made it possible.

Meanwhile, Gozo Press, run by the Church, has published a souvenir poster of the pope’s visit. Those who would like to acquire a copy are to contact the press on 2155 1534, 2755 1534 or 7777 5980.