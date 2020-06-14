Over 200 entries were received from children aged six to 17 from 16 different Gozitan schools in this year’s Gozo Live writing competition, which is run every year in March and April in collaboration with the Gozo College. Participants were this year asked to either write on ‘How I can make an improvement in the world’ or ‘What I have learned from an animal’.

Despite the competition taking place during the time of the COVID-19 lockdown and the schools in Gozo being closed, a representative of the organisers still reported receiving many entries. These are currently being adjudicated by a group of former schoolteachers who carefully read them all and judged them in terms of their content in relation to the entrants’ age.

Barbara Day, on behalf of the adjudicating team, commented: “The standard in general this year was particularly high. The entries demonstrated the ability of students of all ages to think creatively and to write fluently and originally. Obviously, many students put their time at home to good use.

“Every entry receives at least one comment, and many are read by more than one judge. It is obviously a long process to assess entries and to decide on those meriting a prize. This process is still in progress.”

The competition, which started in 2013, has grown in the popularity every year. It is open to any student at state, Church and other schools in Gozo. Its aim is to find students who can write on a given theme in a fresh and creative manner in English.

The competition is supported by the Gozo College English department and many teachers introduce the competition during their lessons and encourage their studies to participate.

